2017 NSMQ: I'll Surprise Prempeh College Contestants - Chairman Wontumi
 
30-Jun-2017  
Outspoken old student of Prempeh College, Bernard Antwi Boasiako has promised to surprise the two contestants of his alma mater after winning the just ended 2017 edition of the National Science and Maths (NSMQ) Quiz.

According to him, the duo, Wonder Sarfo-Ansah and Daniel Osei Badu exhibited “real knowledge” so “I knew they will win from the onset.”

The Ashanti regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), who is known in the political circle as Chairman Wontumi in an interview with Peacefmonline.com noted that he will personally surprise the students for their brilliant performance but he failed to mention what that will be.

“I am very proud of them. Collectively our year group (1996) will do something for the school, but personally I will surprise the boys, I promise to do that. Education is dear to my heart so I will personally do something for the boys and my own school. God bless Prempeh College, the headmaster, staff and the students, I salute them,” he said. 

Prempeh College emerged the winners of the 2017 edition of the National Science and Maths (NSMQ) quiz for the fourth time – they won it first in 1994, then 1996, before the last in 2015.

The 22nd edition of the competition saw 135 Senior High Schools competing from the beginning.

However the grand final was keenly contested between defending champions Adisadel College, 2013 winners St. Thomas Aquinas and three time champions Prempeh College.
 
 
 
Source: King Edward Ambrose Washman Addo/Peacefmonline.com/ Twitter: @Washman5/ Instagram: Washman007
 
 

