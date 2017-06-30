2017 NSMQ: Prempeh College Presents Trophy To Ex-President Kufour

Related Stories This year's champions of the National Science & Maths Quiz, Prempeh College, has paid a courtesy call on former President John Agyekum Kufour on Friday, June 30.



Following their victory in the contest which saw 135 Senior High Schools all competing for the ultimate prize, Prempeh popularly called the 'Presidential' school hit the streets of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region in an outpour of joy.



The winners presented their trophy to the Ex-President who also happens to be an old student of the distinguished college.



This trophy is the fourth for the school after they won it first in 1994, then 1996 followed by 2015.

















Source: Ameyaw Adu Gyamfi/Peacefmonline.com/Ghana Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.