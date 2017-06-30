 
2017 NSMQ: Prempeh College Presents Trophy To Ex-President Kufour
 
30-Jun-2017  
This year's champions of the National Science & Maths Quiz, Prempeh College, has paid a courtesy call on former President John Agyekum Kufour on Friday, June 30.

Following their victory in the contest which saw 135 Senior High Schools all competing for the ultimate prize, Prempeh popularly called the 'Presidential' school hit the streets of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region in an outpour of joy.

The winners presented their trophy to the Ex-President who also happens to be an old student of the distinguished college.

This trophy is the fourth for the school after they won it first in 1994, then 1996 followed by 2015.
 





 
 
