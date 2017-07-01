CPP Marks Ghana’s 57 Republic Day

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) commends Ghana for standing firmly as a Republican State over the past 57 years.

“Ghana’s victory in attaining full republican status went along with claiming the full sovereignty over all aspects of our national and international life under the leadership of the father of the nation, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah,” the CPP stated in a statement.

The statement signed by Professor Edmund N Delle said Ghana on July 1, 1960 totally weaned itself from British colonial rule, as the Queen of England's Governor General left the shores of the country to signify that the Black Star of Africa had taken charge of its own affairs.

“The CPP congratulate Ghana for protecting its sovereignty over the past 57 years and still counting.

“We must continue to work together to protect the State and fight against injustice, corruption, and political victimisation. Ghana must work again,” the statement stated.

The CPP also recounted that after becoming the first sub-Saharan African country to gain independence on March 6, 1957, Ghana’s political freedom inspired the liberation of many other African countries from colonial governance.

“Indeed Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, our revered founder of Modern Ghana led it in the vanguard of the African revolution where in 1960 alone about 17 African countries were liberated from the yoke of colonial rule and the clutches of imperial and metropolitan political control,” the statement said.

The CPP therefore extends its felicitation to the Government and People of Ghana, as the nation marks its 57th Republican Anniversary

The CPP wishes to extend sincere felicitation and congratulatory message to all members of the party and citizens of our dear country on the 57th anniversary of the attainment of republican status.