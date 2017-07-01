Thief Who Stole Quiz Mistress' Handbag ‘Found’ [PHOTO]

Related Stories A detailed audit of a CCTV footage to unmask the person behind the disappearance of a handbag belonging to the Quiz Mistress of the just ended National Maths and Science Quiz, Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann, has finally revealed his identity.



The suspected thief spotted in white stripes shirt after taking the bag from the quiz mistress desk, is seen holding the bag with one hand and a phone to his ear with other somewhere behind the MC pretending to either be receiving or making a call but hurrying off the stage.



The matter has been reported to the ministries police who are currently investigating the matter and examining the footage.



Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann ‘s handbag mysteriously disappeared on Thursday June 29, 2017 soon after the grand finale of the NMSQ among Prempeh College, Adisadel College and St. Thomas Aquinas at the National Theatre in Accra.



She realized her handbag was nowhere to be found after presenting the trophy to the winners and granting some few interviews to the media who were present.



According her, the missing bag contained her mobile phone her car keys, house keys, ID cards and other personal belongings.



She appeared disturbed and wondered who could have done that to her just when she was bringing her duties for the year in respect of the NMSQ2017 to a close.