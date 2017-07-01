Civil Servants Aided Former MD Of BOST To ‘Steal’ $100 Million - Kennedy Agyepong

Related Stories Chief Directors who are supposed to be civil servants at the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Company, aided Kwame Awuah Darko a former Managing Director of the company to allegedly steal Hundred Million Dollars ($100 Million dollars) from the state institution, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong has alleged.



“Where did Kwame Awuah Darko get the money from? …we are monitoring him closely “, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand, Kennedy Agyapong rhetorically revealed.



“Whenever I say NDC people are corrupt my own people in NPP will not understand it and will be working against my successes because they are taking instructions from the same NDC people”, the Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) fumed.



“I have repeatedly said those corrupt chief directors and NDC people who are workers at BOST siphoned state monies to be transferred to other places even if we cannot sack them. …but my people would never listen to my advice”



According to the Assin Central MP, selfishness and greed has taken centre stage of the party indicating some appointees in this current government are towing the same corruption line of the previous administration.



“NDC gurus at BOST had clandestine meetings on the January 12, 2017 to ensure this government does not succeed in some areas. They have remained calm and giving instructions to you and you are falling into their traps”, the lawmaker further alleged.



“So can’t you read between the lines they are dictating to you” the NPP financier asked the host of Asempa FM’s “Eko Sii Sen” afternoon political Talk Show Kojo Asare Baffour Acheampong (KABA).



According to him, he advised the embattled MD of BOST, Alfred Obeng Boateng to clear his name over allegation of supervising over the sale of the contaminated petroleum and resign afterwards since elements within the party are pulling strings to bring him down.