'On Humanitarian Grounds, Please Bring Back My Bag' – Quiz Mistress Begs Thief

The quiz mistress for the just ended National Science and Maths quiz has appealed to the thief who stole her bag to be considerate and bring her bag back to her.



The bag of Dr. Elsie Effah went missing after she announced Prempeh College as winners of this year’s keenly contested competition which took place at the National Theater in Accra.



Dr. Effah in an interview with Accra-based Adom FM indicated the black bag with a pink zip contained her valuables including her phone, car key, Identity cards, her ATM and some cash.



Although a secret camera captured the thief while in the process of stealing her bag, the bag has since not been returned.



Dr. Effah in a Facebook post on the timeline of one of her sisters, Belinda Yaa Dankwaa Effah pleaded with the thief saying “On humanitarian grounds, please bring back my bag”.