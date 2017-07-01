Republic Day: Graft, Victimisation Unacceptable – CPP

Professor Edmund N Delle Related Stories The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has said that the country “must continue to work together to protect the state and fight against injustice, corruption, and political victimisation”.



This was contained in a statement by the National Chairman and Leader of the CPP, Professor Edmund N Delle, on Republic Day.



Below is the full statement of the party:



CPP felicitation message to mark Ghana’s 57th Republican Anniversary



The Convention People’s Party wishes to extend sincere felicitation and congratulatory message to all members of the party and citizens of our dear country on the 57th anniversary of the attainment of republican status.



Ghana’s victory in attaining full republican status went along with claiming the full sovereignty over all aspects of our national and international life.



The CPP recounted that after becoming the first sub-Saharan African country to gain independence on March 6, 1957, Ghana’s political freedom inspired the liberation of many other African countries from colonial governance.



Indeed Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, our revered founder of Modern Ghana led it in the vanguard of the African revolution where in 1960 alone about 17 African countries were liberated from the yoke of colonial rule and the clutches of imperial and metropolitan political control.



Ghana on fist July 1960 totally weaned itself from British colonial rule, as the Queen of England's Governor General left the shores of the country to signify that the Black Star of Africa had taken charge of its own affairs.



The CPP congratulate the Nation Ghana for protecting its sovereignty over the past 57 years and still counting.



We must continue to work together to protect the State and fight against injustice, corruption, and political victimization. Ghana must work again



Long live the Republic of Ghana



Long live the CPP



Comradely Yours SIGNED Professor Edmund N. Delle National Chairman & Leader Convention People’s Party