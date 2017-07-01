‘Swag’ Zebra Suit Lands ADISCO Headmaster In Trouble

Related Stories The Headmaster for embattled Adisadel College, Mr Kusi-Yeboah has come under severe criticism for superintending the school’s defeat at the just ended National Science and Maths Quiz.



In a voice circulating on Social media, an old boy of the school is blaming the headmaster for the school’s defeat and abysmal performance at the grand finale which was held at the National theater in Accra.



According to the old boy of the school, the customized suit the headmaster of the school wore to the finals is a ‘bad luck suit’ and the headmaster should have known better not to have worn it on the day.



He indicated that Adisco would have carried the day if the headmaster of the school had not chosen to put on his zebra customized suit which has always been a bad luck for the school.



The Headmaster of Adisadel College won admiration of many who came to the National Theatre to witness the grand finale of the just ended National Science and Maths quiz.



His outfit made him a celebrity as people of different backgrounds approached him to take pictures with him.



Prempeh College won the just ended National Science and Maths quiz increase their tally to four behind Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, Legon.