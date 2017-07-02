PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO ATTENDS 29TH AU SUMMIT IN ETHIOPIA

Related Stories The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Sunday, July 2, 2017, to attend the 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, which is being held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.



The meeting of the Heads of State will take place from July 3 to July 4, 2017, under the theme, “Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investment in the Youth”.



Issues to be discussed and agreed on include: institutional reforms of the AU; roadmap of practical steps to silence guns in Africa by 2020; the Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA); and the implementation of Agenda 2063 – “The strategic framework for the socio-economic transformation of the continent over the next 50 years”.



He was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway MP, and officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.



President Akufo-Addo and his delegation will return home on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.





