We Are Peacemakers - Delta Force

The national director of pro-government vigilante group Delta Force, Mohammed Seidu, has said the disbandment of vigilante groups will be inimical to the country since their activities complement the operations of the police and other security agencies.

There have been calls for the disbandment of political party vigilante groups in the country, with the latest coming from a former Minister of Trade and Industry, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah.

According to him, lawlessness and political vigilantism should not feature in modern governance.

But speaking to Class News’ Ashanti regional correspondent, Hafiz Tijani, on the sidelines of an Eid ul-Fitr dinner organised for members of the Delta Force at Aboabo in Kumasi on Saturday 1 July, Mr Seidu maintained the peace of the country must be taken into consideration before such a decision is carried out.

“We are the official security of the NPP and recognised by the national executives of the party. We see it to be normal when people assume we are a violent group, although we are peacemakers. If we were a violent group, there would have been violence in the Ashanti Region during the 2016 polls,” he stated.

“I don’t have a problem with calls for the disbandment of the Delta Force, but Ghanaians will be the bigger losers. Without vigilante groups, anybody can take the law into his/her own hands. In the 2016 election, there was a lot of tension in the region and I promised the region there was going to be a peaceful election and we made sure there was a peaceful election in the Ashanti Region, and so if you disband vigilante groups I’m not sure it will affect only the NPP. People will begin to pick ballot boxes from their houses and stuff them with voting materials without being challenged. We are here for peace and we complement the work of state security.”

The national chairperson of the group, Salihu Musah, also downplayed the perception that the group was a violent one.

He said members of the group were peace-loving people whose mandate was geared towards nation building.

“We members of Delta Force do not condone violence, we are peacemakers but we won’t sit down for anybody to take over government property or cheat another or destroy the environment. So if you hear Delta Force has an issue with anybody or group of persons, then it’s because of issues like these. We are peacemakers. We have volunteered to work to help government achieve its objectives. It’s unfortunate people assume we are a violent group. No Ghanaian is above the law and we also, therefore, are not above the law,” he stated.

He added that some hoodlums were perpetrating violence in the name of the group and to halt that, “we have begun providing all our members with ID cards”.