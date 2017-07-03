Two Gorgeous Women Accidentally Record Their Death (Video)

Related Stories Two Russian women were involved in a fatal crash on their way home from a popular nightclub in Ukraine on Thursday. The crash was recorded with the women’s cell phone and broadcast live on social media.



Sofia Magerko, 16, and her 24 year old friend, who was the driver, were heading home in a BMW and had been filming themselves dancing in the car when they slammed into a lamppost, then flew into a tree at about 1:44 a.m. Sofia died on the spot while her friend died on the way to hospital.



“F*ck! There’s a dead body there. Another one fell out of the car,” a bystander can be heard saying after the accident before asking those present for help. The accident took place in the city of Izyum, the Kharkov region of Ukraine. The official cause of the accident has yet to be determined, but alcohol is believed to have played a role.



Below is the sad video.





