NPP Setting Traps For Their Own People To Fail – Kwame A Plus

Related Stories Musician and sympathizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame A Plus has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is working to find one corruption case against the NPP to justify their eight years of “gargantuan stealing”.



According to him, in the NDC’s effort to paint a black picture of the New Patriotic Party, some members of the NPP seem to be supporting the NDC by creating traps against their own so they can take their positions.



A Plus whose account was pulled down by Facebook some weeks ago indicated that the scandal that has rocked BOST currently is as a result of the bad blood that exists between some members of the NPP who feel bad about Nana Akufo-Addo’s failure to appoint them and will do everything to see their colleagues fall so they take their place.



He posted “They are trying so hard to get one corruption case to justify their 8 years of gargantuan stealing. And some NPP members are aiding them by planning and setting traps for their own people so that they can take their positions. That’s exactly what has happened at BOST. Snake is biting snake. WATCH OUT!!!! DON’T FALL IN THE TRAP!!!”.



There is currently an ongoing investigation by an eight-member committee into the sale of off spec oil by BOST. The committee is expected to advise the Energy Ministry on the next line of action after their investigations.