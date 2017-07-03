Minister Warns Imams Over Tension In Northern Region

Related Stories The Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed has warned some self-styled Imams in Tamale to be circumspect when preaching in order not to create tension in the region.



According to the minister, the law would deal with any individual or groups who plan to destabilize the region.



Mr Saeed gave assurance that he would encourage dialogue among Muslims in the region.



“The region needs peace for development to take place. Muslims are a shining example and the society looks up to us. We cannot fail them.



The son of a well-known Imam in the Northern Region went on air to lambast a section of the Muslim community which created some tension in the region.



The Mayor of Tamale, Musah Superior and the Northern Regional Minister quickly intervened to stop a possible violent clash between the two Muslim groups.



The Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) quickly stormed the radio station to stop the airing of the said sermon.



The minister therefore ordered the Imams to ceasefire.



“The tension is needless and I urge all those involved to consider the interests of the people of the Northern Region and Ghana and give peace a chance.



Hon. Salifu Saeed noted that Muslims are all united on the basic principle that Islam stands for peace and have just completed 30 days of fasting in the Holy month of Ramadan, which is a special one.



He was worried that less than a week after Muslims ended their fasting, they had allowed evil to derail the great sacrifices.



The regional minister told Muslims that the Northern Region has been relatively peaceful and that they should continue to maintain peace so as to attract investors.



“Our Imams and Ulemas should take up the responsibility to call on all to ceasefire and come together while the security agencies continue the dialogue.



The said tape is in the custody of the police and the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) which are currently investigating the matter.