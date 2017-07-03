We Inherited Huge Financial Challenges – COCOBOD Chairman

Related Stories The Board Chairman of Ghana COCOBOD, Hackman Owusu Agyemang has disclosed that the new board inherited several challenges paramount of which is financial challenges but will work towards surmounting it.



He made this known when the Board and the management of the institution paid a courtesy call on the Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panyin at his palace in kyebi.



He indicated that the President Nana Akufo-Addo has tasked them to set the COCOBOD on a new path towards prosperity of the cocoa sector and that is what the Board and its management have resolved to do.



The Okyehene who was full praise for the new board and management assured them of his support and urged them to be revolutionary and visionary in order to achieve what they have set out to do.



On his part, Mr. Joseph Boahen Aidoo expressed optimism that Ghana can reap huge benefits from its cocoa products by increasing local consumption and annual output of the product.



According to him, the quantum of cocoa exported to the world market was enormous hence causing volatility in the prices of the cash crop.



He therefore called on Ghanaians to patronize more of its cocoa products to enable the country to reduce the quantum it exports to reduce stock levels on the world market.