‘Sex Party’ At Damongo SHS: GES To Commence Investigation

The Ghana Educations Service (GES), is set to launch investigations into circumstances under which seven students of the Damongo Senior High School in the West Gonja District of the Northern Region were expelled from school.



According to sources at the West Gonja District Directorate of the GES, it follows concerns raised by parents of the affected students who have threatened to drag the school to court if authorities fail to rescind their decision to expel them.



A meeting has been scheduled later this week between officials of the school and parents of the seven students who last week were sent parking for their alleged involvement in what has been described as ‘sex party.



The affected students admit they were in the rented apartment at the time of the visit by the teaching staff of the school contrary to school’s regulations but denied engaging in sex as claimed by the authorities.



One of them who spoke to mynewsgh.com on grounds of strict anonymity, said they went for Eid jams in Damongo town but decided to pass the night at a friend’s room and prepare for school the following morning only to be pounced on by the tutors.



“We were not having sex at all. The place belong today students who are not resident on campus left to spend the Eidul Fitr celebrations so we decided to spend the night there. We could not have slept in our clothes because the place was warm”, he revealed.



It would be recalled that the 7 students, comprising 3 boys and 4 girls were summarily dismissed by authorities of the school for holding their own version of this year’s Edul Fitr celebration at a secret location.



The students were arrested by some staff of the school led by the Headmaster at about 2am on Tuesday June 27, 2017 in a rented room with most of them naked following a tip off.



According to authorities, they the students resident on campus, rented the room at the blind side of the authorities, often skip classes and sneak into the room in town where they engage in sexual escapades.



A member of staff got hint of the happenings and drew the attention of his colleagues, who came together to apprehend the students on the night after the Edul-fitr (feasting after Ramadan) celebrated by Muslims.



Sources revealed that students of the school were asked to go and participate in the festivities and to report back to school at exactly 5:00pm on Monday in view of the fact the next day was not holiday. This group of students however took advantage and never returned to campus until 2:00am when the school authorities paid them a surprise visit at their rented place of abode to affect their arrest.



The affected students have denied any wrong doing indicating that it is a frame up to tarnish their reputation but authorities have refused to comment on the matter.