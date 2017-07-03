Police Kill Robber In Shoot Out At Aboabo

Related Stories A suspect has been gunned down at Aboabo-Akurem in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region after a fierce gun battle with police officers.



A police officer also sustained a gunshot wound in the leg in the process.



The suspect, whose identity is not yet known, is a member of the gang which has been terrorising residents in the area.



According to an eyewitness, the police came to the scene based on a tip-off and mounted a search in an uncompleted building where the suspects had been lodging.



He said the deceased emerged when one of the police officers was struggling with the gang's ring leader.



The deceased began shooting at the officers who also retaliated and in the process succeeded in killing him.



The deceased's bullet hit the officer who was tackling the ringleader.



The ringleader and other members of the gang bolted after realising the police officer was struggling to remain on his feet from the pain resulting from the gunshot.



Residents of the area believe the suspect was part of a gang which killed a police officer at Tema recently.



Blood stains were seen at the scene with walls of nearby buildings riddled by bullets from the shootout when Class News' Hafiz Tijani visited the scene.



One of the stray bullets had hit and killed a sheep which had been tethered in one of the houses near the scene.



A team of police officers from the Airport District Police Command later came to the scene to assess the situation.



Residents have said they will continue to live in fear if authorities do not clamp down on the suspects completely.



The body of the suspect was conveyed by the police to the mortuary and the injured police officer was also taken to an unknown hospital.