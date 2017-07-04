Nigeria's 1st Lady Returns To The UK To Visit President Buhari

Related Stories The wife of the President Aisha Buhari will once again fly to the United Kingdom to visit President Muhammadu Buhari who is on medical vacation.



In a statement released by Suleiman Haruna, the Director of Information to the Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari will stop over at Addis Ababa, to appear at the meeting of the Organization of African First Ladies against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA), before flying to London to visit the President.



“Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari left for London, United Kingdom on Sunday, July 2, 2017, to visit her husband who is on medical vacation. She will convey to the President the best wishes of Nigerians and their fervent prayers for his quick recovery.



“She is expected to stop over at Addis Ababa, to make a symbolic appearance at the meeting of the Organization of African First Ladies against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA) on Monday 3rd July, 2017. She will join other members to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the organization, and use the opportunity to reiterate the voting rights of Nigeria in the upcoming elections of the organization.



“She will continue her journey to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, 3rd July, 2017,” the statement said.



Aisha Buhari had visited the President in May, saying he was recuperating fast and would be home soon when she returned.



The President left for London on the 7th of May for follow-up medical consultation with his doctors.