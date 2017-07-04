Stop Consulting Deities - Rev. Asante Antwi

Related Stories A past moderator of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Most Rev. Professor Emmanuel Asante Antwi has charged Ghanaian prophets and evangelists to desist from using deity powers for church miracles.



According to him, such acts are ungodly and a threat to Christianity particularly in Ghana.



The Chairman of the National Peace Council made this passionate appeal whiles commissioning Methodist Church of Ghana’s new evangelists in Kumasi over the weekend.



The newly commissioned evangelists of the Methodist Church of Ghana have the mandate of preaching the gospel across the country with a purpose of winning souls for Christ.



Speaking at Kwadaso Bethel Methodist Church, Rev. Professor Emmanuel Asante, charged the new evangelist of the church to comply with the teachings of the Methodist church.



“As a church, we have taught you what to say and what not to say, as a man of God, your responsibility is to win souls for Christ but not to use your calling gift to create division in society, therefore am telling you not to go contrary to our teachings,’’ he warned.



He also admonished them to consider healing as one of the major tasks of their calling.



“You are expected to heal the sick, bring life to the dead, cleansing to the impure and deliverance to those in bondage free of charge as part of the Methodist church expectations from you, our evangelists across the country’.



According to him, the newly ordained evangelists were called out of the grace of God which has nothing to do with their academic capacity, family background among others.



He however, warned the new evangelists not to consult any deity for spiritual healing powers for fame associated with false prophecy creates confusion in families and the Church.



“I know what some prophets are doing in the country as a man of God, don’t capitalise on your calling to consult deities for fame which comes with healing and false prophecy,’’ he said.