Gov’t Will Welcome Contributions And Suggestions - Regional Minister

The Upper West Regional Minister, Mr Sulemana Alhassan, has urged retirees to be forthcoming with contributions, suggestions and observations on current government policies and programmes.



“You should always feel free to come forward with your suggestions on topical issues especially those that impact on our lives directly such as illegal mining activities, sanitation and security in the region and the country as a whole”, he said.



He urged the retirees to always set the agenda for policy makers by contributing to effective policy formulation and implementation in the country.



Mr Alhassan was addressing “senior citizens” at this year’s Republic Day celebrations held in Wa to honour the retirees who contributed relentlessly towards the development of the country.



He said even though they were not in active service, most of them were still playing active roles in the communities’ development, and contributing very meaningfully and pragmatic ideas towards their advancement.



The Regional Minister said regular interactions and free flow of information between public office holders and retirees would bring immense benefits to the region.



Mr Issahaku Tahiru Moomen, Wa Municipal Chief Executive encouraged the retirees to bring their expertise to bare in district chief executives in the various districts in the region to develop appropriate development plans to meet the aspirations of the people.



He urged them to give pieces of advice to the chief executives, irrespective of their political affiliations to improve development and sustain livelihoods.



The Wa Municipal Assembly organised the Day and 25 distinguished retirees who contributed immensely to the development of the region were awarded.