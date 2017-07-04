Prang Paramount Chief Appeals To Prez Akufo-Addo To Complete Halted Projects

Related Stories The Paramount Chief of Prang in the Pru West district of the Brong-Ahafo Region, Nana Kwadwo Nyarko III, has made a passionate appeal to President Akufo-Addo to complete all halted projects in the area which were started by the previous government.



According to the chief, the National Democratic Congress led government started some projects like the upgrading of their health centre into a hospital which has since been abandoned after the change of government.



Appealing to the government, Nana Kwadwo Nyarko III revealed: "We have constructed all the needed structures for the health centre with two bungalows for two doctors. We just need the centre to be turned into a hospital."



Touching on other halted infrastructural projects, Nana appealed to government to complete a boarding facility at the Prang Senior High school to house the thousands of boarders who struggle to have places to sleep in the school.



He also called on the government to complete the water projects started by the previous government.



“Our water system is not the best. The previous NDC government constructed some boreholes for us but the laying of pipes to connect to our people has stopped. My people and I are calling on the government not to abandon that project,” Nana Nyarko III said.



The two million Ghana Cedis water project which started a few years ago was financed by the International Development Agency (IDA), a subsidiary of the World Bank.



The project which was expected to be complete by December 2013 has stalled for four years.