Premix Fuel Shortage In C/R . . . Fisher Folks Cry

Related Stories Fishermen in communities around some landing beaches in the Central Region don't have premix fuel for business due to shortage of fuel.



For some weeks now, fisher folks and boat operators in the Region have not received premix fuel for their operations.



A fuel attendant Mr. Kofi Nyame, who spoke to Peace FM Reporter Sally Ngissah, said that the shortage has adversely affected their business.



"How can we work without premix? How do we feed our families when we don't go to work?" he questioned.



Madam Efuwa Sarah, a fish monger, also expressed worry about the situation in the area and therefore called on the National Premix Fuel Committee (NPFC) and the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture (MOFA) to ensure regular flow of the premix fuel.



Currently most of the fishermen have to struggle to get some of the premix fuel before they could go fishing and have had to resort to buying petrol and engine oil at a higher cost to work.



“The business is dying due to the shortage of fuel and thus affecting the living standards of the people in the coastal area and making it difficult for them to make a living,” they complained.