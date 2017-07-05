UCC Students Accused Of Impregnating Teenagers

Related Stories A survey conducted by the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) in the Central Region has exposed some male students of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in illegal sexual practices.



The survey accused the male students of UCC for engaging young girls in the university community in “sex for money” activities, thereby contributing to the rise of teenage pregnancy and child prostitution in Cape Coast and its adjoining communities.



In a house-to-house interaction with some youth by personnel of NASPA to ascertain why the children engage in prostitution and the measures to curb the act, some teenagers located in Apewosika and Amamoma blamed the male students of UCC for going round and sleeping with girls in the community in exchange for money, hence the rampant teenage pregnancy and prostitution in the area.



They also mentioned that some parents who demand money from their wards force them into prostitution.



This came to light when personnel of NASPA in Cape Coast visited the university communities to embark on teenage pregnancy awareness campaign.



The campaign, which was on the theme: “Our Girls, Our Future,” was aimed at discouraging children from engaging in illicit sex.



Speaking in an interview with Today, Central Regional President of NASPA, Mr. Wonder Totor, said the move was to educate girls in the community and reduce child prostitution and teenage pregnancy in the community.



For his part, Vice President of NASPA, Bright Nat Enninson, called on Domestic Violence & Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) to start the arrest and prosecution of male students who keep impregnating girls in the community.



About 5,106 teenage pregnancies were recorded in the Central Region between July and December 2016.



Out of this, 430 were aged between 13 and 15, while the remaining 4,682 pregnancies were recorded among 16 and 19.





