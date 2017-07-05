I Started Armed Robbery To Finance My Gospel Music Career – Suspect

Related Stories A self-acclaimed gospel musician has been arrested by the police for armed robbery, and according to the 28-year old suspect, he began to rob so he could finance the production of his maiden album.



According to the suspect, Nurudeen Ogundairo, the proposed album was scheduled for launch on July 24 .



“I am a gospel musician. I needed money to enable me produce my maiden album and I got involved in robbery to raise money for the project. In fact, I had picked a date of July 24 to release the album to the public after the production,” he said. ‎



The suspect, who was arrested alongside two of his band boys, Tunde Joseph and Ganiu Ajibode, who allegedly also partook in the robbery operations, said he had learnt his lesson after spending over two months in detention.



“I hope I can still be forgiven by the police and God over my action. It was in a bid to make headway in my musical career that I took to robbery,” he stated.





