Unemployed Nurses Suspend Protest

Related Stories A planned protest by unemployed nurses and allied health professionals has been suspended following a marathon meeting with the Health Ministry.



The group besieged the ministry two months ago demanding clearance for the posting of its members.



It subsequently accused government of bad faith by failing to meet the July deadline to post its members.



Last night, officials of the Health Ministry met the aggrieved health workers to convince them to suspend the planned action.



Briefing Starr News about the outcome of the meeting, Derick Owusu, vice president of the group said the PRO of the Ministry presented to them some documents indicating their names have been sent to the relevant body for onward posting.



He said “this were some of the developments we were looking forward for them [ministry] to start two months ago and they were not doing it.”



Meanwhile, some unemployed veterinary officers have spent the night at the Agric Ministry as they also demand postings years after they completed their studies.



But the PRO for the Ministry Tanko Bagbara has asked the affected students to exercise restraints as the ministry works assiduously to get their challenges solved.