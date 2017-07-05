No One Can Stop Me From Operating A Legitimate Block Business - Asiedu Nektia

Related Stories General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu has revealed that he is still into block production, indicating that no one can stop him once it is a legitimate business.



“No one can stop me from manufacturing and selling blocks provided it is genuine business and I have the requisite documents to operate”, he revealed on Okay FM on Wednesday.



Asiedu Nketia’s block factory came into the limelight in 2011 after he was alleged to be supplying blocks for the construction of the Bui Dam project.



He has since denied claims he was supplying the blocks to Bui Authority he was a member.



He said he noticed the seeming difficulties by subcontractors of the Bui project in buying blocks at the time and therefore decided to extend his block factory, which was originally in his hometown, closer to the project site so the subcontractors could benefit.



He added that as a board member of the Bui Project he was not under any contractual agreement to provide blocks for the project, neither were the contractors under any compulsion to buy the blocks from his company.



The NDC stalwart explained that his blocks are of higher quality and understandably higher priced than his competitors. According to him, his company sells blocks to all contractors in an around Bui and will be difficult to determine which contractor was buying the blocks specifically for the Bui Project.