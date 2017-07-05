Ghana Has No History - Nunoo-Mensah

Related Stories A senior statesman and former security advisor for former president John Dramani Mahama, Rtd Brigadier Gen. Nunoo Mensah has emphasized that Ghana as a nation has no history.



In his view, the nation has not done much in preserving what set it apart. This he noted is suffering the republic in diverse ways.



Other countries who are history minded have had numerous benefits these include tourist attraction to boost economy, etc.



The possible cause of this, General Mensah blamed on lack of honesty and integrity which the Ghanaian was not brought up with.



If the Ghanaian was trained to be truthful to keep record but we lack morals, he stressed. He was speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM with Kwame Tutu.