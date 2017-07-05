NPP Members Have Taken Over Galamsey In Ghana – Kwaku Boahen

Related Stories The Deputy National Communications officer of the opposition NDC, Kwaku Boahen has accused members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of engaging in galamsey activities in Ghana.



He said the NPP government is substandard and its officials are looting from the country’s quarters left, right centre.



Speaking to Obaasima Serwaa Akoto on Yensempa on Agoo TV, Kwaku Boahen said the media campaign against galamsey will be in vain.



This is because the government has shared mining lands among members of the ruling party who intend engaging in illegal mining.



The first Vice chairman of the NPP, Alhaji Omar Bodinga on the program refuted the allegations, accusing the former NDC administration of being the cause of the galamsey menace.



He blames the entire galamsey situation on the Youth in Mining model introduced by the NDC government.