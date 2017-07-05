"I’m Not A Medical Doctor To Tell Whether Woyome Is Sick Or Not" – Aide

Related Stories The personal assistant to Mr. Alfred Agbesi Woyome, Reginald Dogbey says he is not the right person to confirm whether the embattled businessman is truly sick or not.



According to him, “As far as you have life you are fine. So you don’t go around telling people you are not fine. He has been exempted from business activites for two weeks medically. God has given him life so I can say that he is fine.”



Mr. Woyome was not in court when the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an application seeking to stop the scheduled oral examination by the Attorney General in relation to his infamous Ghc51.2 million indebtedness to the state.



Giving the ruling Tuesday morning, the court presided over by a single judge, Mr Justice A.A Benin, was of the view that the application had no basis.



Mr Woyome’s counsel brought a medical report to court that stated that Mr Woyome was sick and that he should be off duty for two weeks.



The state, represented by the Deputy Attorney General (AG) Mr Godfred Dame however argued that Mr Woyome got that medical report on June 30, 2017, a day after he was in the Supreme Court.



Counsel argued the medical report was therefore part of the ploy to dodge the oral examination and that irrespective of whatever, Mr Woyome does, “the day of reckoning would definitely catch up with him, he can’t run any longer.”



When asked by host of NEAT FM’s morning show, Kwesi Aboagye to confirm whether Mr. Woyome is sick or not – his personal assistant, Reginald Dogbey said “I am not a medical doctor to tell whether he is sick or not. The doctors have examined him that is why he was giving two weeks off duty.”