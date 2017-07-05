Court Strikes Out Case Against Zabzugu MP

Related Stories An Accra High Court has struck out a case involving Alhaji Alhassan Umar, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Member of Parliament (MP) for Zabzugu in the Northern Region for having dual citizenship.



The court presided over by Mrs Patience Mills-Tetteh finds the allegation unfounded and set the reliefs aside.



Mr Godwin Edudzie Tamakloe, the Counsel for the defendant, said a decision was made on the case after they filed a motion for the court to set aside the reliefs being sought by the plaintiffs.



“The court agreed with our motion and set aside the reliefs,” he added.



The plaintiffs Nikimola Jacob Makinye and Moponyaw Godwin wanted the court to remove Alhaji Umar from Parliament and declare the seat vacant.



They were seeking a declaration that “the defendant, who owes allegiance to a country other than Ghana, was disqualified from holding the office of Member of Parliament of Zabzugu in the Republic of Ghana.”



The plaintiffs wanted an order directed to Alhaji Umar, compelling him to vacate the Zabzugu Constituency seat and an injunction to restrain him from holding himself as MP.



In their statement of claim, the plaintiffs, both farmers, averred that “On 3rd November, 2000 the defendant was convicted in the United States for a traffic offence of overspeeding”, and so relocated to Ghana about eight years ago and worked at the Ministry of Communications as a management consultant.



The plaintiffs claim that the information about the defendant’s citizenship came to them recently and that as at the time the National Democratic Congress MP stood for the election, he was not qualified to do so because he owed allegiance to another country.



They insist that Alhaji Umar committed perjury since he knew that he was not qualified to contest for the office of MP but went ahead to do so.



They claimed that the defendant filed for bankruptcy in the United States, on November 3.



Alhaji Umar commended the supporters and the people in his constituency for their support rendered him throughout the trial process.



“These kinds of allegations need to stop in a democratic country like ours,” he added.



The MP said for development to continue the citizenry should avoid tribal politics, since it would not take the country anywhere.



He said as an MP, he would continue to advocate development for his people and do his best to serve his constituency well to his ability.