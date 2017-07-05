Anyidoho Accuses Government Of Plotting To Ruin Mills’ Anniversary

Related Stories Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho is accusing the government of plotting to disrupt the 5th-anniversary events of the late former President John Evans Atta Mills.



The Supreme Court has directed embattled businessman and financier of the NDC, Alfred Agbesi Woyome to appear in court for oral examination by the Attorney-General.



The Court a couple of weeks ago granted a request by the A-G's Department to question the businessman to understand whether he owns properties, has the means of offsetting a 51.2 million cedis debt owed the state as well as how he spent the money wrongfully paid him by the state.



The oral examination was set for June 29 but Mr. Woyome's lawyers asked for an adjournment because they were challenging the ruling granting the request.



Mr. Woyome's motion challenging the earlier ruling was dismissed yesterday but the lawyers haggled with Deputy Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame over the new date for the oral examination. Eventually, they settled on July 24 which happens to be day President John Mills died, for the examination.



Strangely, Koku Anyidoho who is also the Founder and Chief Executive of Atta Mills Institute believes that, “Asking Alfred Woyome to appear before the Supreme Court on 24th of July” is a deliberate plot to disrupt the programme of activities by the NDC to hold a gathering in the memory of the former President.



“The 24th of July marks the 5th anniversary of the passing away of President Mills. As we celebrate the year-long anniversary of the NDC, it is more than obvious that the 5th anniversary of the passing of Prof. Mills will come as a solid rallying point as we are back in opposition. And the NPP realising the strength of that rallying point that Prof. Mills' anniversary will bring to the NDC, hence the attempt to divert attention”.



“It is very deliberate and orchestrated by Akufo-Addo and his agents at the Supreme Court to have fixed the hearing...to take the shine of the anniversary but it will not work," Anyidoho told Myjoyonline.com in an interview about preparations ahead of the anniversary.



The NDC plans to hold a wreath-laying service at the Asomdwee Park after which party faithful will gather at the former campaign office of Prof. Mills at Kuku Hill, Osu.



Koku Anyidoho said: “The NDC will positively defy any attempt to prevent by Akufo-Addo administration from remembering the 5 yrs anniversary of Prof. Mills and we will do it in a grand style”.



“There’s no doubt that President Mills' character made us win the 2008 election and it is his strong legacy that made us win the 2012 elections as well,” he said.



Prof. Mills’ illness and death



President Mills died on 24 July 2012 at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, three days after his 68th birthday. Though the cause of death was not made public, he had been suffering from throat cancer and had been to the US for medical treatment.



Announcing his death, his office noted that he died hours after being taken ill, but a presidential aide said that he had complained of pains the day prior to his death.



Prof. Mills' brother, Dr. Cadman Mills later disclosed during his funeral service that he had died from complications of a massive hemorrhagic stroke resulting from a brain aneurysm.



The President's vice, John Dramani Mahama was sworn in the same day as president. Mr. Mahama went on to win the 2012 election on the ticket of the NDC.