Blame Dr Anane And Kufuor For Deaths On Accra-Kumasi Highway - Lecturer

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor Related Stories Political Science lecturer with the University of Ghana (UG), Dr. Evans Aggrey Darko has accused the erstwhile Kufuor administration of undue diligence before constructing the Accra-Kumasi highway which has led to recent spate of road casualties.



According to him, the erstwhile Kufuor-led government through the former Road and Transport Minister, Dr. Richard Anane should be blamed for the recent spate accidents on the highway.



“My worry is the roundabout at Ejuisu and one at the KNUST Police Station.it is a death trap and needles to be there in the first place. It is the cause of the accidents”, he claims.



The University lecturer has recently taken on government contractors bemoaning the shoddy road network in the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi and other parts of the country.



“I am not an expert in road construction but sometimes you do not need an expert to tell you those roundabouts are bad”, Dr. Evans Aggrey Darko pointed out on Abusua FM’s morning show hosted by Kwame Adinkra.



“Who are these engineers who designed these roads and their capabilities and what were they thinking at that time?”.



He then took a swipe at former Road and Transport Minister, Dr. Richard Anane and then Director of Highways now Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejuisu, Hon. Kwabena Owusu Aduomi for poor supervision on these projects.



“They have brought something which is killing Ghanaians and I will contest them because it does not show responsibility at all. Government exits for the people not to kill”, he said.