Government's Handling Of BOST Scandal Insulting – Minority

They contend that, the BNI and the Energy Ministry are engaged in a collusion to cover up the alleged rot to save the Managing Director, Alfred Obeng.



The comments follow Thursday’s press conference by the Energy Ministry absolving the Managing Director and the company of any wrongdoing.



Mr. Agyarko maintained that, the state institutions did a good job in their investigations into the matter.



“Where is the cover up? The investigations so far carried out by the state security agencies and the NPA show that on the basis of previous practice, there was no wrongdoing at BOST on the sale of the 5 million liters of contaminated products. We wish to advise that social commentators will in future cross check their facts before making allegations that have the tendency of causing unnecessary panic among consumers of petroleum products,” Agyarko said.



But addressing the press in Parliament on Wednesday, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, insisted that the Energy Minister was just covering up for the BOST MD.



“This naked cover up is an insult to Ghanaians and an affront to the laws of Ghana. It is a disrespect to the National Petroleum Authority and disrespect even to Parliament because we raised it in Parliament because we were interested in a full scale investigation on the matter only for the BNI to say that this matter is dead at birth.”



Mr. Iddrisu therefore demanded a full publication of the actions of the BOST MD , saying “we demand that every fact of the conduct of the MD of BOST must be made available to the people of Ghana.”



“We stand by our original demands on this matter and call on all Ghanaians to stand up to this Government and demand transparent and accountable governance.”



BOST has been in the news for fraudulently selling 5 million litres of contaminated fuel to two unlicensed companies, Movepiina and Zup Oil,which were allegedly set up few days before the sale, making Ghana lose about GHc 7 million in revenue.



The NPA after complaining that it had not licensed the two firms, threatened to take legal action against the two companies.



The Ministry of Energy subsequently set up an eight-member committee to investigate the issue. The Minority and Majority Members of Parliament also waded into the controversy taking divergent positions.



Whereas the Minority called for the appointment termination of the current Managing Director of BOST, Alfred Obeng Boateng, the Majority demanded a full scale investigation into the matter beginning from the era of the former BOST boss, Kingsley Kwame Awuah-Darko.



