Continue Work On Tamale Airport Project - Chiefs Appeal To Government

Chiefs in the Dagbon Traditional Area have appealed to the government, as a matter of urgency, to commence work on the second phase of the Tamale International Airport expansion project.



The project has stalled at phase II after former President Mahama in August last year cut the sod for the expansion and upgrading of the airport to international status.



The phase I helped the government fly some 500 Muslim pilgrims directly from the Tamale International Airport to Medina, Saudi Arabia, for Hajj last year.



In all, 2000 pilgrims from the Savannah Ecological Zone comprising the Northern, Upper East, Upper West and parts of the Northern Volta and the Brong Ahafo regions were airlifted to Saudi Arabia in four batches of 500 each.



Re-development project



The completion of the first phase of the Tamale Airport re-development project involved the extension of the runway from 2,480 metres to about 3,940 metres. There was also the installation of a lighting system for the airport to accommodate bigger aircraft in line with its status as an international airport.



The second phase involves the construction of a terminal and a cargo section for the export of fresh vegetables and other agricultural products.



However, work has stalled since the change in government in 2016.



Regent of Dagbon



The Regent of Dagbon Kampakuya, Na Abdulai Yakubu Andani, addressing journalists at Yendi after leading some of his paramount chiefs in a special prayers to thank Allah for a successful Ramadan, called on the government to prioritise the second phase of the airport expansion project.



The Kampakuya-Na said the Tamale International Airport project was key to job creation.



"This airport is very dear to our people not only from the north but Ghana’s neighbouring countries. It's going to create lots of jobs and bring investors for prosperity in the northern sector and we are appealing to the government to see it as a strategic investment and prioritise its completion", he noted.



The Dagbon regent also seized the occasion to applaud the government for its continued role in sustaining peace in Dagbon.





