BNI Has Been 'Useless' Since Its Inception – Anthony Nukpenu

Related Stories The Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anthony Nukpenu, says the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) is the most useless of all the state organizations in the country.



In an interview with Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka AM Drive, Anthony Nukpenu mentioned that the BNI has been useless since its inception. He added that an investigative body as such should not be pushed to issuing embarrassing statements.



According to him, their report on BOST is a national humiliation and must be condemned by all.



Background



The Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and the National Security exonerated the Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Company Limited, Alfred Obeng Boateng in the sale of 5 million liters of contaminated fuel.



The statement released by BNI indicated that the private office of the BOST MD is at the Airport Residential Area whilst Movenpinaa registered address is at East Legon with its operational office located at Awudome. The telephone numbers of the company, according to the report, is different from that of the BOST MD.



The BNI also pointed out that Mr. Alfred Obeng Boateng is neither a Director nor a shareholder of Movenpiina according to documents at the Registrar General’s Department, hence, “could not see any link between BOST MD and Movenpinaa.



Further findings of the security agencies also revealed that the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has never licensed a single company or entity dealing in waste petroleum product in Ghana.