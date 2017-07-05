25 Communities To Be Affected By Road Construction In Ashanti - Minister

Related Stories Residents of Abono and surrounding communities in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region will be compelled to vacate their communities for planned development.



A number of residents from more than twenty communities are likely to be displace to pave way for construction of road network in the district to commence soon, according to Ashanti Regional Minister Mr Simon Osei-Mensah.



The government has raised funds for a dual carriage road starting from Ahinsan [in Kumasi] to the Lakeside and other tourist centres that will ameliorate the transportation difficulties the people are encountering.



Ashanti Region Minister, who revealed this on Kumasi-based Nhyria FM after residents in the region expressed the deteriorating state of road network, appealed to the affected communities to bear with the contractor when work begins.



His comments also come in the wake of an accident involving students of the Afia Serwaa Ampem Nurses’ Training School at Tafo Nyhiaeso where one person has been confirmed dead as a result of the poor road network on the Lake Bosontwe road.



Several roads within the Kumasi metropolis continue to deteriorate halting business and other activities in the region following recent downpour.



Speaking on the station, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah revealed that funds are now available from the central government for work to start on all road networks in the region to ensure easy movement of people and goods.



A political science lecturer with the University Ghana (UG), Dr. Evans Aggrey Darko recently took a swipe at government's contractors for the poor road networks in the regional capital Kumasi.