Gov’t Takes Steps To Improve National Emergency Response

Related Stories Deputy Health Minister, Ms. Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah, has given assurance of the government’s resolve to build the capacity and adequately resource the National Ambulance Service (NAS) to swiftly and efficiently respond to emergencies.



She indicated that challenges relating to inadequate fleet of ambulances, limited ambulance stations and insufficient training facilities, would be addressed.



This, she said, was vital to drastically reduce deaths, injuries and permanent disabilities.



Ms. Mensah was speaking at the passing out parade of the second batch of advanced emergency medical technicians at the Paramedics and Emergency Care Training School at Nkenkansu in the Offinso North District.



She said there would be the requisite personnel, facilities and equipment to make for effective and coordinated delivery of health care services under emergency conditions - occurring through natural disasters, accidents or other causes.



In any such situation, people’s lives, she noted, depended on quick reaction and competent care by emergency medical technicians and paramedics with high degree of capability and efficiency.



Ms. Mensah said it was for this reason that more ambulances would be brought in to augment the fleet, increase ambulance stations and upgrade the skills and competence of emergency technicians to provide pre-hospital care.



Her ministry was also improving efficiency in the care and transportation of patients from communities to health facilities, she added.



Mr. Augustine Collins Ntim, Member of Parliament (MP) for Offinso North, pledged to give strong support to the school to ensure its smooth running.



He would assist to provide the needed infrastructure to enhance teaching and learning.



Nana Wiafe Akenteng II, Omanhene of Offinso, in an address read for him, asked that more students from the area were admitted into the school.