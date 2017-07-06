Mahama’s Killers Cursed; No Leader Can Ever Come From Denkyira–Boase

Related Stories The founder and leader of Royal House Chapel International,Sam Korankye Ankrah has said the people of Denkyira-Boase have been cursed by God and as a result cannot produce any leader for killing Major Maxwell Mahama in cold blood.



Major Maxwell Mahama was murdered in cold blood after he was mistaken for an armed robber by some youth in Denkyira-Boase some weeks ago. His death left the country in a state of shock as most individuals could not fathom why fellow Ghanaians could subject their fellow human being to such brutish act.



Chiefs and Elders of Denkyira-Boase community appeased their gods and cleansed their land of any foul spirit.



But at a 30-day prayer and fasting event at Cedar Mountain Chapel Assemblies of God Church, East Legon, Rev. Ankrah prophesied that nobody in Denkyira-Boase will grow past 33-years.



He added that the community will not produce any leader throughout this generation and later generations to come.



He, however, indicated that they will only be saved if they fast for three days and have powerful men of God lead them through prayers.