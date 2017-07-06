Govt. White Paper On Marwako Fast Food Ltd. Out Today

Related Stories A government white paper on the report of the committee tasked to audit activities of Marwako Fast Food limited is expected to be made public Thursday July 6, 2017, Starr News has gathered—four months after the dastardly pepper assault at the Abelemkpe branch of the food company.



The Minister of Labour and Employment Ignatius Baffour Awuah on March 7, 2017 ordered an audit of the company after a staff accused supervisor of dipping her head into pepper paste.



Starr News understands the audit uncovered a number of safety breaches at various branches of the restaurant.



The committee looked into their employee contracts, salaries and working conditions in general.



The white paper is therefore expected to order management of Marwako to address these safety concerns or face closure.



However, in an interview with Starr News’ Ibrahim Alhassan, head of marketing and communications of the eatery, Mohammed Amin Lamptey, expressed confidence government will not take any decision that will jeopardize the livelihood of many employees of the company.



“Once you are in business and you have professionals coming to audit your business environment…I think that once they have received those concerns, we need to come back home and correct those mistakes,” he told Ibrahim Alhassan.



He added: “So we have done that and as a business I don’t think the mistakes are over. They could be committed along the way. But I believe that these recommendations would give us some sort of freshness in how to go about our duties.”



He said many of the breaches uncovered by the committee have been addressed expressing hope that “the white paper might not affect Marwako as it were because people are here working” as the number of people employed by the food joint is huge.



Mr. Lamptey expressed his gratitude to the numerous customers who he said have stood by the company in their turbulent moments. The company is in court over the pepper dipping allegations by one staff against the other.