Akufo Addo Wears Fake Local Textiles – Abraham Koomson

Related Stories General Secretary of the Textile, Garment and Leather Employees’ Union (TEGLU), Abraham Koomson has said President Akufo Addo’s nicely sewn African prints shirts are made from fake textiles.



President Akufo-Addo, who is known for his sharp suits, has in the past few months developed a new love for African prints and is making waves with his new shirts, much to the admiration of lots of Ghanaians.



He came under heavy flak from a section of the public over his appearance whenever he wore suits. It appears he heard the concerns and has decided to go the local way which has seen him attending national and public events wearing these beautiful African prints shirts in recent times.



Apart from looking classic and gorgeous in his shirts he has also by this shown leadership by example in patronizing made in Ghana products and goods.



However Mr Abraham Koomson who has been leading the fight against counterfeiting, smuggling, and dumping of fake fabrics onto the Ghanaian market, believes even though President Akufo Addo is committed towards boosting local textiles, unknowingly, what he [president] wears is fake.



“The President wants to promote local textiles, for all you know the Ministry of Trade buys the China print for him and he does not inspect it and goes to sew it and wears it, thinking it is printed locally. This is what is happening, I wish I could examine what he wears to see if its authentic local print,…but I doubt it is.” He said on Asempa FM

Meanwhile, the Textile, Garment and Leather Employees’ Union (TEGLU) has served notice of a planned demonstration on Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 against government’s inability to publish policy guidelines to regulate the importation and sale of African textile prints into the country.



Furthermore, the group has indicated it would also picket the Ministry of Trade and Industry on 13 July 2017 to press home their concerns.



The Trade Ministry, the group said had promised to publish policy guidelines to check importation and sale of African textile prints to prevent the flooding of the market with fake products, which had for decades destroyed the local manufacturing industry, a situation which has afffected workers and the economy.



However TEGLU insists, the deadline given by the ministry for the release of the policy was 30 June, 2017, but all efforts by their union to seek explanation for the delays have proven futile.