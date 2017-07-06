Don’t Steal Credit For Sankofa Gye Nyame Oil Feat – NDC MPs To Akufo-Addo

Related Stories The NDC minority caucus in parliament wants government to desist from taking undue credit for the Sankofa Gye Nyame Oil project.



The minority insists that this project was a legacy of the NDC government under the visionary leadership of President John Mahama arguing that it doesn’t take six months to achieve this feat.



Addressing a press conference in the capital-Accra, Wednesday the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu said this important milestone in the sector came as a result of the robust regulatory regime in the oil and gas sector under the previous administration.



“As our dear country prepares to celebrate the first oil ceremony led by H.E President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, we the NDC minority in Parliament join all Ghanaians to celebrate this milestone.

However, it ought to be emphasized that Ghana did not get here by accident.



It continued: “We established strong institutions and promoted good governance to encourage investments. It is therefore not surprising that, the global index assessing 81 countries in oversight has established that Ghana’s oil and gas sector is the best governed in Sub-Saharan Africa.”



President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will today, Thursday, July 6, 2017 turn the valve to mark the commencement of commercial exploitation of oil Off Cape Three Points.



The oil and gas project was spearheaded by the Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC) and its partners, ENI Ghana and VITOL.



The gas project (Sankofa project) is expected to secure reliable supply of feed stock gas for power generation in Ghana, supplying gas to power over 1,000MW.



Projected daily sales from the Sankofa-Gye Nyame field is estimated to be about 180MMSCF for over 13 years.



