NDC Executive Sues Attorney General And YEA

Related Stories The Western Regional Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Joseph Nelson has dragged the Attorney General and the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) over recent transfers under the agency.



In his writ of sermons, immediate past Youth Employment Agency coordinator for Western Region is among other things demanding that the restrains the YEA officials from enforcing the mass transfers of employees.



A copy of the suit file at the High Court of Ghana (Labour and Industrial Division 2, Accra) on Wednesday July 5, 2017 and sighted by mynewsgh.com also demands a freeze on the proceed on leave clause that has been invoked by the current government.



The High Court has since granted an interim injunction of 10 days against the Agency and Attorney General from proceeding with mass transfers of almost 500 staff of Youth Employment Agency.