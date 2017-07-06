Support Govt To Deliver On Its Mandate - Gomoa Central MP

Related Stories The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Gomoa Central Constituency, Madam Naana Eyiah Quansah, has implored senior citizens to support the government to deliver its promises to Ghanaians.



According to her, senior citizens are endowed with wealth of experience that can be tapped by the current generation to propel the growth and development of the nation for the benefit of generations yet unborn.



She stated that while in active service, senior citizens contributed immensely to the current level of progress in the country, adding that it was important they support the government with ideas to enable the government to deliver on its electoral promises to the electorate.



Senior citizens day



Madam Quansah made the appeal when she addressed senior citizens during the celebration of Senior Citizens Day organised by the Gomoa East District Assembly at Gomoa Aboso.



A total of 60 senior citizens drawn from many communities were honoured for their meritorious contributions to the development of the district. The females were each presented with a half piece of cloth while the males were each presented with a full piece of cloth.



She noted it was the critical roles played and the strong foundation laid by the senior citizens that paved the way for today’s generation to build a foundation.



She indicated that it was, therefore, not out of place for the district and the nation at large to annually honour senior citizens for their efforts towards the forward march of the country.



Gomoa East MP



For his part, the MP for Gomoa East, Mr Kojo Asemanyi, added his voice to the need to honour senior citizens for their toils that had contributed to the progress of the nation.



He noted that they had assumed roles as resource persons who would be regularly consulted by the current generation in shaping the country.



He lamented that the Gomoa area lacked a lot of development projects and would, therefore, team up with Madam Eyiah towards addressing the development needs of the district.



DCE



The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Gomoa East, Mr Benjamin Kojo Otoo, thanked the senior citizens for their significant and collective efforts towards the development of the country.



He appealed to them to always avail themselves to the younger generation so that they could learn from their experiences to change their lives.