President Commissions FPSO Kufuor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned the Floating Production Storage and Offloading Vessel (FPSO) John Agyekum Kufuor to formally kick-start the production of oil in commercial quantities from the Sankofa Gye-Nyame Fields.



The symbolic ceremony was done offshore by the President turning the production valve of the FPSO and opening a Subsea Well Choke.



A durbar of chiefs, government officials and other dignitaries is following the commissioning at the Takoradi Shore base in the Western Region.



The Ministry of Energy in a statement to the Ghana News Agency, earlier, said: “Eni is the operator of the OCTP block with a 44.44% stake, while Vitol holds 35.56% and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) 20 per cent.”



“The OCTP integrated oil and gas development is made up of the Sankofa Main, Sankofa East and Gye-Nyame fields, which are located about 60 kilometers off Ghana’s Western Region coast.”



The statement said the fields had cumulatively, recoverable reserves of about 1.07 TCF of gas, 173 million barrels of oil and about 30 million barrels of condensate.



It said the fields would produce altogether 45,000 BOPD of oil and 170MMSCFD through 18 wells, using the floating production, storage and offloading unit (FPSO) John Agyekum Kufuor.



It said a 63-kilometer submarine pipeline would transport gas to Sanzule's Onshore Receiving Facilities (ORF), where it would be received and transmitted for power generation.



The OCTP Project had achieved significant local content development and participation with the fabrication of module stools, risers, jumpers, among others, in Ghana, it said.