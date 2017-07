file Related Stories Photos and videos of a rare occurrence of snow in a village saw Kenyans, on Tuesday, sharing their shocking experiences on social media.



Photos and videos shared on social media showed whitish substance on the streets of the town of Nyahururu located in the country’s Laikipia County.



The Kenyan Meteorological Agency, however, clarified and explained that the incident was a case of rare hail storm and not snow. ‘‘For it to snow temperatures are usually below 0°C,” they explained.



video below-

Source: youtube Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.