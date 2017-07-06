Offshore Cape Three Points Gas Project Will End Dumsor - Italian Embassy

Related Stories The Italian Embassy in Ghana is hopeful that the new oil field located in the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) in the Western Region will put an end to the local power crisis popularly referred to as "dumsor"



The Embassy in a statement congratulating the government of Ghana, the Italian Oil & Gas Company ENI, VITOL and GNPC for the inaugural drilling of oil which has been extracted ahead of schedule at the OCTP in the Western Region said gas from the field will be "commercialised locally in order to drive and promote the development of this country".



A statement quoting the Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy, Mr Lorenzo Pinelli said the OCTP project will further strengthen bilateral relations between Ghana and Italy.



He said the project must be lauded because gas from its field will be commercialised locally in order to drive and promote the development of this country and put an end to local power crisis popularly referred to as "dumsor".



The Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy, Mr Lorenzo Pinelli, on behalf of his Ambassador Mr Giovanni Favilli, stated: “The OCTP project makes the bilateral relations between Ghana and Italy even stronger. It perfectly fits in a long trail blazed by the first Italians who arrived in Ghana (at the time known as Gold Coast) more than 100 years ago in order to build the first roads, railways and mines of this beautiful country. Our shared and long-standing history continues with many other infrastructural achievements, such as the construction of the Akosombo dam by Impregilo Salini and the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) by AGIP/ENI which is currently in this country again with the OCTP project, cementing a long-term partnership between Ghana, Italy, ENI, Vitol, and the GNPC”.



“Even more laudable is the fact that the gas from this field will be commercialised locally in order to drive and promote the development of this country and to put a definitive end to the much hated “dumsor”. The cost of this kind of energy will be significantly economical for the people of Ghana and an added advantage for Small and Medium Enterprises as they further create a larger industrial sector capable of providing thousands of jobs every year”.



Considered one of the global super-majors, ENI is currently operating in 73 countries.



Africa provides over half of ENI’s total production of oil and natural gas, confirming the company as the leading international producer on the continent.



The Italian Government owns a 30.303% golden share in ENI.