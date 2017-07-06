First Lady Tours Lavender Hill Project

Related Stories First Lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo today visited the Lavender Hill Sludge Treatment Project in Accra to familiarize herself with the level of work and activities undertaken at the plant.



During the tour, the Mrs. Akufo-Addo expressed her excitement about the existence of such a project considering the fact that for a population of about 4 million only 15% of the Accra metropolis is covered by the piped waterborne sewerage network that was constructed 40 years ago.



She noted that she is confident phase two of the project which will soon commence following funding support of 4.3 million Euros from the Netherlands government will further improve and contribute significantly to sewage treatment and sanitation in Accra.



She reiterated that the government’s commitment to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa by the end of the government’s tenure noting that she will do all that she can to ensure that vision becomes a reality.



On the part of the Accra Mayor, Hon. Adjei Sowah, he assured that the AMA will work assiduously in all its jurisdictions to ensure that Accra is cleared of filth as soon as possible.



The First Phase of the Lavender Hill project which is a partnership between the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and Danida was constructed with USD 2.8 million Danida funds with land provided by the AMA



Accompanying the First Lady on the visit were the Denmark Ambassador to Ghana Tove Degnbol, and Netherlands Ambassador to Ghana, Ron Strikker.



