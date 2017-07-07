Justice Bought Is A Lethal Weapon

Related Stories Veteran journalist, Kweku Baako Jnr has cautioned judges to avoid corruption in all instances to promote justice and the rule of law.



According to the editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, judges who “sell out” justice or indulge in corruption can never be effective in enforcing the law and ensuring fairness.



“Justice bought is the most lethal commodity in the world”, he stated.



Speaking at the annual Kronti ne Akwamu lectures organised by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) Ghana, Mr. Baako emphasised the need for all judges and members of the judiciary to avoid corruption so as to safeguard accountability and responsive governance.



“A corrupt judge or judiciary infected by the virus of corruption cannot and will never deliver true justice, justice bought or sold is the most dangerous or lethal commodity in the world and an Osama bin Laden will be a preferable alternative” he stated.



He joined the list of profound, enviable and accomplished Ghanaians to speak on the theme “Search for Accountability Government Under the fourth republic”.