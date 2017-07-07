EOCO Investigates Three EC Officials Over Missing GH¢480,000

Related Stories The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has begun investigating some officials of the Electoral Commission over the loss of 480,000 cedis from the Commission’s Endowment Fund.



The Documents sighted by thepublisheronline.com reveal that EOCO has started investigating three top officials of the Commission over the missing cash.



The officials are the Commission’s Deputy Chairperson in-charge of Finance and Administration, Georgina Opoku Amankwah, Chief Accountant, Kwaku Owusu Agyei-Larbi and Finance Officer, Joseph Kwaku Asamoah. A letter written to the Chair of the EC, Charlotte Osei, dated July 4th, 2017 from the Acting Executive Director of EOCO, ACP K. K Amoah(Rtd) said ‘the suspects are assisting in investigations’.



The letter further stated that the officers in question should be made to proceed on leave, while investigations proceed.



Subsequently the officials were on Wednesday directed to proceed on leave by the chairperson, Charlotte Osei



The three according to information gathered has proceeded on leave today.



There were reports earlier this year that the Commission under the Chairmanship of Dr Afari Gyan had withdrawn money from the staff Endowment Fund to transact official Commission business.



The money was used between 2012 and 2013 for operational activities for the commission but was not replaced. It covered 8 months deductions of workers contributions.



The Commission was expected to reimburse the fund upon receipts of its funds from Government. However this could not happen before Dr Afari Gyan left office.