I Won’t Proceed On Leave – EC Finance Director

Following the loss of some GHc480, 000 from the EC’s Endowment Fund, some top officials, including the Commission’s Deputy Chairperson in-charge of Finance and Administration, Georgina Opoku Amankwah and Dr. Asamoah have been asked to proceed on leave but the latter has refused to obey the directive.



Dr. Asamoah argues that he was neither the Director of Finance nor holding any position to influence management’s decision regarding financial administration of the Endowment Fund, when the scandal occurred.



“I wish to acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 5 July directing me to proceed on leave pending the EOCO investigation into an alleged loss of about GHc480,000 from the staff Endowment Fund.As you are aware, I wish to state on record again that I was neither at post as Director of Finance nor was I in any position to influence management’s decision regarding financial administration of the Endowment Fund during the period of the alleged loss.



I am, therefore, in no position to influence the integrity of the investigation as stated in your letter while at post since I have no involvement in the alleged loss,” Dr Asamoah said in a response to a letter asking him to proceed on leave.



“Madam, assuming without admitting that officers who inherit problems they have no knowledge of from their predecessor are made to proceed on leave, then on the principle of fairness, all management staff in the same position must equally proceed on leave. I wish to courteously submit that subsequent to my assumption of duty as Director of Finance, there has not been any incident of the same or similar nature,” he added.



Meanwhile the Head of Communications at the Electoral Commission (EC), Eric Kofi Dzakpasu has explained that the top officials of the commission have proceeded on leave to protect the integrity of investigations by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO).



Mr. Dzakpasu said the order does not mean that they have been found culpable.



“The Chairperson [of EC] has written to the three top officials to proceed on leave not because they have been found culpable or because they have been accused of wrongdoing but per the positions they occupy in the scheme of things and the need to ensure integrity of the investigation processes, they have been requested by the Chairpersons to proceed on leave while investigations go on.



“What I know is that EOCO is investigating matters related to staff endowment fund where we have some gap in the deposits which must be paid to the staff from the deductions of the staff. As a result of which EOCO has started investigations and all persons who are related to the issue have been called for questioning… The commission is fully cooperating with EOCO as far as this investigation is concerned,” he explained.



