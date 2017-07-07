Ghanaians Hate Honest People – Bagbin

Related Stories The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and MP for Nadowli-Kaleo Alban Bagbin has expressed concerns about the treatment meted out to ‘honest’ people in the country.



According to him, Ghanaians treat people who speak the truth with disdain. Speaking at a youth mentoring program organized by the National Youth Authority in Wa, the veteran legislator said,” We have established a culture of lies. When you speak the truth people hate you. When you do what is good and honest; you are a fool. But you know, you can never sow beans and reap maize. So when you sow the falsehood, lies is what you will reap. The society is collapsing”.



He said the current development is a sharp departure from the past which he termed as the “good old days”.



“Youth! that is why they keep on referring to the good old days. It was not because those days were developed. No. Those days we had humanity”.



Bagbin also expressed worry over what he said is the ungrateful nature of the youth.



According to him, showing ingratitude is akin to pressing the self-destruction button.



He intimated that anyone who does not show gratitude will end up destroying themselves.



The event which is an initiative of the Upper West regional office of the national youth authority, saw over 40 senior citizens serving as mentors to over 140 youth in the region.